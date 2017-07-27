FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Scientific posts profit in second quarter
July 27, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 13 days ago

Boston Scientific posts profit in second quarter

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp on Thursday posted a profit in the second quarter compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher sales as well as lower litigation-related expenses.

The company posted a net profit of $146 million, or 11 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $207 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.26 billion from $2.13 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

