FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Botswana exchange lists IFC local currency bond
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Global Economy
ECB hikes growth forecasts but keeps easy money pledge
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2017 / 10:53 AM / in a day

Botswana exchange lists IFC local currency bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GABORONE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday listed a 250 million pula ($25 million) bond for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the exchange’s first local currency bond issued by a non-resident issuer.

Through the bond, the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will invest the 250 million pula in BBS Limited, a 41-year old building society in the process of demutualizing and converting into Botswana’s first homegrown commercial bank.

“The long-term funding will support the transformation of the (building) society into a full-service commercial bank financing underserved clients, including small and medium enterprises,” IFC Regional Director for Africa Oumar Seydi said.

The IFC investment in BBS is a senior loan, Seydi added.

$1 = 10.3950 pulas Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.