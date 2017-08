GABORONE, June 20 (Reuters) - Botswana's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.5 percent on Tuesday, as the regulator expected inflation to remain within its target range in the medium term.

"Outlook for price stability as inflation, although increasing slightly in the short term, will remain in the 3-6 percent in the medium term," Governor Moses Pelaelo said. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)