Cloud storage firm Box's revenue rises 26 pct in third quarter
November 29, 2017 / 9:12 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Cloud storage firm Box's revenue rises 26 pct in third quarter

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Box Inc’s revenue rose 25.8 percent in the third quarter, as the cloud storage provider signed up more businesses to its service.

Redwood City, California-based Box said on Wednesday its revenue rose to $129.3 million in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $102.8 million, a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to Box shareholders widened to $42.9 million or 32 cents per share, from $38.2 million or 30 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

