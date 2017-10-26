Team GB boxer Ali tests positive for a steroid

(Reuters) - Team GB boxer Muhammad Ali has been provisionally suspended from all international and domestic competitions after testing positive for a banned steroid, the international amateur boxing association (AIBA) said on Thursday.

Ali tested positive during a World Series Boxing match between Morocco Atlas Lions and British Lionhearts in Casablanca in April.

AIBA said on its website it would not make any further comment on the matter until its anti-doping panel had heard the 21-year-old’s case.

GB Boxing said that a member of its squad had tested positive for a banned substance, although it did not name Ali.

“This is the first time that a member of the GB Boxing squad has tested positive for a banned substance,” the British boxing organisation said in a statement.

“GB Boxing is committed to clean sport and we work in partnership with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and our International Federation to provide extensive education and support to our boxers on anti-doping rules, the anti-doping obligations upon them as athletes and the importance of adhering to the principles of clean sport.”

Ali, a silver medallist at the 2014 World Youth Championships and 2016 European Championships, lost his first round of the flyweight competition at last year’s Rio Olympics.