2 months ago
Haye fined for misconduct around Bellew fight
#Sports News
June 14, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 2 months ago

Haye fined for misconduct around Bellew fight

1 Min Read

Britain Boxing - Josh Taylor v Warren Joubert Commonwealth Super Lightweight Title - Meadowbank Arena, Edinburgh, Scotland - 24/3/17 David Haye ringside before the fight Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's boxing body fined former world heavyweight champion David Haye 25,000 pounds ($31,995) on Wednesday for his conduct in the build-up to his defeat by underdog Tony Bellew in London last March.

"Mr. Haye admitted that his behaviour amounted to misconduct and brought boxing into disrepute," the British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement.

The buildup to the fight had been marked by intense news conferences and heated trash-talk between the two British fighters.

($1 = 0.7814 pounds)

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

