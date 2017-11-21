BP to sell stakes in Bruce asset fields in North Sea

Nov 21 (Reuters) - BP said on Tuesday it agreed to sell stakes in three fields in its Bruce assets in the North Sea to Serica Energy plc.

The company said it expects to receive around 300 million pounds ($398 million), with a majority of it in the next four years.

BP currently operates the Bruce assets, which comprise the Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields and related infrastructure assets.

Serica said it would buy a 36 percent interest in Bruce, 34.83 percent in Keith and 50 percent in Rhum. ($1 = 0.7544 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)