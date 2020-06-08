Exclusive: BP announces plans to cut 15% of workforce - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - BP plans to cut around 15% of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of Chief Executive Bernard Looney’s plan to shift the oil and gas company to renewable energy, company sources told Reuters on Monday.

Looney told employees in a global online town hall call that the London-based company will cut 10,000 jobs from the current 70,100, most of them by year end, according to sources listening to the call.

A company spokesman declined to comment.