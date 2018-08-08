FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 8, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

BPCL shuts fire-hit hydrocracker unit at Mumbai refinery, 40 injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd shut a hydrocracker unit at its Mumbai refinery on Wednesday evening following a fire that left 40 people injured, said a top company official.

“We have shut the hydrocracker and assessment will be done on Thursday to know how long we need to keep it shut,” R Ramachandran, head of refineries, told Reuters.

The remaining units at the 120,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the western Indian state of Maharashtra are operating normally, he added.

The fire started in the compressor shed of the hydrocracker plant around 0915 GMT.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.