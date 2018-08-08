BPCL shuts fire-hit hydrocracker unit at Mumbai refinery, 40 injured

MUMBAI (Reuters) - State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd shut a hydrocracker unit at its Mumbai refinery on Wednesday evening following a fire that left 40 people injured, said a top company official.
“We have shut the hydrocracker and assessment will be done on Thursday to know how long we need to keep it shut,” R Ramachandran, head of refineries, told Reuters.
The remaining units at the 120,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the western Indian state of Maharashtra are operating normally, he added.
The fire started in the compressor shed of the hydrocracker plant around 0915 GMT.
