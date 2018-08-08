FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Fire breaks out at BPCL's Mumbai refinery, 2 injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A fire broke out at state-controlled Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd’s Mumbai refinery on Wednesday evening, leaving two people injured.

The fire started around 0915 GMT in the compressor shed of the hydrocracker plant, the company said in a statement.

“The fire is still on but is under control,” the company added.

The fire is confined to the hydrocracker plant, said Mumbai fire chief P. S. Rahangdale, adding that two hose lines of fire engines and two hose lines of fixed firefighting installations were in operation.

“Cooling operation is in progress,” he said.

Reporting by Mumbai Desk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
