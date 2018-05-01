FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

BPCL to shut Bina refinery from mid-September for 45 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd will shut its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) joint venture Bina refinery from mid-September for 45 days to expand its capacity by 30 percent, its head of refineries said on Tuesday.

During the shutdown, the company will carry out modifications at various units to raise capacity of the plant to 156,000 bpd, R. Ramachandran told Reuters.

“The refinery will be stable and start operating at (an annual rate of) 7.8 million tonnes (156,000 bpd) before the end of this calendar year,” Ramachandran said.

The expansion is also aimed at producing cleaner fuels.

The Bina refinery is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), a 50-50 joint venture between Oman Oil Co and state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
