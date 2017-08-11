FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BPCL first-quarter profit dives 72 percent, misses estimates
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
August 11, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 3 days ago

BPCL first-quarter profit dives 72 percent, misses estimates

1 Min Read

A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays the price of unleaded petrol (0.89$) and Diesel (0.66$) as a pedestrian walks past in New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016.Adnan Abidi/File Photo

(Reuters) - State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp on Friday reported a 72 percent plunge in first-quarter profit, missing analysts' estimates.

Profit fell to 7.45 billion rupees ($116.18 million), for the three months ended June 30, from 26.21 billion rupees a year ago, the company said. bit.ly/2uMM7J0

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a quarterly profit of 14.06 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total expenses in the quarter jumped 24 percent to 663.09 billion rupees.

June-quarter gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, slipped to $4.88 per barrel, compared with $6.09 per barrel in the same period last year.

($1 = 64.1250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

