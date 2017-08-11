FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BPCL first-quarter profit dives 72 percent, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 11, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 2 months ago

BPCL first-quarter profit dives 72 percent, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays the price of unleaded petrol (0.89$) and Diesel (0.66$) as a pedestrian walks past in New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

(Reuters) - State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp on Friday reported a 72 percent plunge in first-quarter profit, missing analysts’ estimates.

Profit fell to 7.45 billion rupees ($116.18 million), for the three months ended June 30, from 26.21 billion rupees a year ago, the company said. bit.ly/2uMM7J0

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a quarterly profit of 14.06 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total expenses in the quarter jumped 24 percent to 663.09 billion rupees.

June-quarter gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, slipped to $4.88 per barrel, compared with $6.09 per barrel in the same period last year.

($1 = 64.1250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.