FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 29, 2018 / 2:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

BPCL profit rises 45 percent in fourth-quarter, tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd reported a 45 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, easily beating analysts’ estimates.

File Photo: A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station in New Delhi, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Profit came in at 26.74 billion rupees ($394.60 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 18.42 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run company said.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a net profit of 20.86 billion rupees on average.

Average gross refining margin (GRM) was $6.51 per barrel in the fourth quarter, compared with $6.01 per barrel a year earlier, while revenue from operations rose 15 percent to 760.67 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.7650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.