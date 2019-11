FILE PHOTO: A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays the price of unleaded petrol (0.89$) and Diesel (0.66$) as a pedestrian walks past in New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet is expected to evaluate a proposal to sell the government’s stake in state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) next week, a government source said.

The Indian government plans to sell its entire 53.29% stake along with management control in BPCL for about $10 billion.