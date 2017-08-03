Italy's BPER to book 1 bln euro writedowns to ease bad loan sales

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca said on Thursday it is considering writing down the value of doubtful loans by 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) early next year to pave the way for bad debt disposals.

Italy's sixth-largest bank said it had already booked more than 4 billion euros in loan writedowns in 2012-2017 but wanted to further cut its share of soured loans -- the focus of European Central Bank supervisors' concerns over Italian banks.

BPER reported on Thursday a net profit of 119 million euros for the first half, up from 65 million euros, thanks to a 131 million euro badwill generated by the acquisition of small rival Nuova CariFe.

The bank said its core capital ratio stood at 13.17 percent the end of June and would remain above 11 percent after the bumper writedown.

The bank said net result from operations after non-recurring items in the two periods rose 2.5 percent year-on-year.