FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Financials
February 8, 2018 / 5:16 PM / in 19 hours

Italian bank BPER eyes more ambitious targets on bad loan reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s sixth-largest lender BPER Banca said on Thursday it would be more ambitious in cutting bad loans after reporting a net profit of 176.4 million euros for 2017.

“We are currently updating the NPE (non-performing exposure) plan with stock reduction targets that are even more ambitious than those announced in November”, Chief Executive Alessandro Vandelli said in a statement.

The update on NPE would be included in the new business plan to be approved by summer’s end, he said.

Under a reduction plan approved in November BPER expected to lower bad debts weight to 13.5 percent of total loans in 2018-2020.

The bank said it would pay a dividend of 11 euro cents a share over 2017 results, up from 6 euro cents in the previous year. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.