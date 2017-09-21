FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's B3 fined 3 bln reais by revenue service over merger
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 10:40 PM / a month ago

Brazil's B3 fined 3 bln reais by revenue service over merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcão, Latin America’s largest exchange, on Thursday said it was fined 3 billion reais ($956.24 million) by the federal revenue service for its accounting of the Bovespa merger in 2012 and 2013 earnings reports.

B3 said it considers its accounting of the operation to have been done in accordance with the law and plans to appeal the fine. ($1 = 3.1373 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.