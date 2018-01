SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA is in talks with banks to secure a $1 billion revolving credit facility for five years, a person familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.

The new credit line would replace one for $750 million expiring in December, said the source, who requested anonymity because of not being authorized to speak publicly on the matter. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)