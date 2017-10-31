FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Braskem denies report of LyondellBasell takeover offer
October 31, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 20 hours

Brazil's Braskem denies report of LyondellBasell takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem SA on Tuesday denied reports that LyondellBasell Industries NV had approached it with a takeover offer.

In a securities filing, Braskem said its controlling shareholder Odebrecht SA has reaffirmed its intention to keep the petrochemical company in its portfolio.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that an approach by LyondellBasell had valued Braskem at more than $10 billion. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Jason Neely)

