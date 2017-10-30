FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Odebrecht says wants to keep Braskem as part of the group's investments
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 8:51 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Brazil's Odebrecht says wants to keep Braskem as part of the group's investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA said in a statement on Monday the company intends to “maintain Braskem as part of the group’s investments”.

Odebrecht is the controlling shareholder of Braskem, with a 38.1 percent stake. “Odebrecht keeps working on alternatives to create value to Braskem and all its shareholders”, Odebrecht said. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Monday LyondellBasell Industries NV has approached Brazil’s Braskem SA for a potential takeover. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.