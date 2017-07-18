FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras and Odebrecht in talks to revise Braskem shareholder accord -filing
July 18, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 17 days ago

Brazil's Petrobras and Odebrecht in talks to revise Braskem shareholder accord -filing

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA began discussions with construction company Odebrecht SA to revise the shareholder accord in petrochemical company Braskem SA, the oil company said on Tuesday.

In securities filings, Petrobras, as the oil company is known, and Braskem said the revision aims to improve the relationship between partners. Odebrecht has a 50.1 percent stake in Braskem and Petrobras owns 47 percent. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

