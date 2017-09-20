FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Braskem denies reports on merger of stock classes
September 20, 2017 / 11:27 PM / a month ago

Braskem denies reports on merger of stock classes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA said it is not studying a possible share restructuring, according to a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Braskem preferred shares jumped at market open on Wednesday, finishing the day up 6.7 percent, after a local media report said the company was considering merging different types of stock into a single common class.

The report comes as major shareholders Petroleo Brasileiro SA and contractor Odebrecht SA mull a revised shareholder accord aimed at improving relations between the companies. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)

