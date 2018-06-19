FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 5:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Agriculture Minister Maggi says U.S.-China trade war bad for Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said the U.S.-China trade dispute was “very detrimental” to the business interests of the country, a large exporter of commodities like meat and soybeans.

Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi attends a news conference in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/Files

Speaking before a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Maggi said the escalation of the trade war could raise local soybean prices but have a negative impact on animal protein producers. For example, higher feed prices could affect chicken processors, with the risk of Brazil losing share in export markets.

Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Tom Brown

