FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Senate fails to pass aviation fuel tax reduction
Sections
Featured
Nifty, Sensex end over 1 percent down; GDP data in focus
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty, Sensex end over 1 percent down; GDP data in focus
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 29, 2017 / 9:57 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Brazil's Senate fails to pass aviation fuel tax reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A Senate resolution that would have reduced fuel costs for airlines in Brazil failed to muster the needed two-thirds majority on Wednesday and was shelved.

The measure that proposed a maximum 12 percent ICMS sales tax for all aviation, from crop dusters to passenger jets, would have benefited Brazil’s main domestic airlines LATAM Airlines , GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A. and Avianca Brazil.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.