BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is studying new private concessions for the country's airports, Transport Minister Mauricio Quintella said on Thursday.

He spoke at an event celebrating four concessions at the airports of Florianopolis, Salvador, Porto Alegre and Fortaleza won by airport operators Flughafen Zurich, Vinci SA and Fraport AG. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)