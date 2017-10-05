UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB Capital says it's not bidding for Brazil airport

(Recasts to reflect VTB’s denial of report)

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB Capital on Thursday denied a report that it was mulling a bid to operate an airport in the Brazilian city of Campinas.

Terms to operate the Viracopos airport, an important cargo hub in Sao Paulo state, have not been finalized because of uncertainty about the withdrawal of previous concessionaires, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo had said in the report, which did not name its sources.

Responding to a Reuters’ question, VTB Capital said it was not involved in the deal. The newspaper had said VTB had signed a confidentiality agreement to negotiate rights to operate the airport.

VTB Capital is part of the state-run VTB Group in Russia and has a stake in a consortium that operates an airport in Saint Petersburg, the paper said.

The airport did not respond to a request for comment.

In July, the shareholders of a company set up to run the Viracopos airport decided to return the concession to the government, which is now seeking other bidders in a new auction.

ABV SA, which had won the Viracopos concession in 2012, cited unexpectedly low passenger traffic to waive rights to operate the airport.

The airport shipped 166,000 tonnes of freight in 2016, although that is only 40 percent of the initial plan. (Reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo and Kira Zavyalova in Moscow; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Von Ahn)