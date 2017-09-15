Batista family members ensnared in Brazil cattle antitrust probe

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A member of Brazil’s billionaire Batista family should be declared guilty for fostering anti-competitive practices in the domestic cattle slaughtering market more than a decade ago, a body at antitrust watchdog Cade recommended on Friday.

In a post at the government’s official gazette, the general superintendency of Cade recommended José Batista Jr, the family’s eldest member and a former chief executive officer of what is now JBS SA, and former rival meatpacker Independência SA of rigging the market.

Independência went bankrupt almost a decade ago.

The superintendency also recommended that the outcome of the antitrust probe against Batista Jr, Friboi Ltda - JBS’s predecessor - and Independência be submitted to prosecutors and police in the state of Mato Grosso.

José’s two younger brothers are currently detained for different offenses, including insider trading.

Calls to JBS for comment were not immediately answered.