Brazil auto output falls 15.4 pct in June, sales slip -industry

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Automobile production in Brazil fell 15.4 percent and sales slipped 0.3 percent in June from May, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.

Automakers in Brazil produced 212,300 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled 195,000 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea.

Compared with the same month a year ago, auto output in June rose 15.1 percent and sales grew 13.5 percent. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)