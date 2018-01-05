Brazil new car sales rise 9.2 pct in 2017 to 2.24 mln units

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Auto production in Brazil tumbled 14.2 percent in December from the previous month, though new car sales rose 4.1 percent in monthly terms, industry group Anfavea said on Friday, as Brazil’s automaking recovery proved volatile.

Auto production rose 6.9 percent in December from the same month the year before. Production in 2017 overall jumped 25.2 percent from the previous year, while new car sales climbed 9.2 percent from 2016 to 2.24 million units.