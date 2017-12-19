FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil lower house approves open skies deal with U.S.
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 19, 2017 / 9:48 PM / Updated a day ago

Brazil lower house approves open skies deal with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The lower house of Brazil’s Congress on Tuesday approved an open skies agreement with the United States that clears the way for a partnership between American Airlines Group Inc and LATAM Airlines Group SA, Latin America’s largest carrier.

The treaty, which needs Senate approval for final ratification, was signed in 2011 but faced opposition from lawmakers lobbied by local airline interests in Brazil fearing competition from American carriers.

The accord removes limits on the number of flights between the two countries and is a requirement for the U.S. Department of Transportation to approve a joint business agreement (JBA) between American Airlines and LATAM Airlines that would expand their traffic in the region. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Brad Haynes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.