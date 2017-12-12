Brazil banks agree to reimburse depositors for losses

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian banks agreed on Tuesday to compensate depositors for losses from government plans that tackled hyperinflation in the 1980s and 1990s, settling scores of legal disputes that have hung over the country’s banking system.

A statement by the federal solicitor general’s office did not disclose the terms of the agreement with associations representing banks, depositors, consumers and the central bank.

Press representatives for the solicitor general’s office said more details will be released on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a news conference. Representatives of other parties to the agreement declined to give more information.

Reuters had reported last month that banks were likely to agree on reimbursing a total of around 10 billion reais ($3 billion), far below initial central bank estimates of up to 342 billion reais in liabilities.

Fitch Ratings said earlier this month that such an agreement would be beneficial to the nation’s banks, which have made enough provisions to cover the reimbursements.

The agreement, which will be filed with the Supreme Court later on Tuesday, seeks to compensate depositors for money they lost as a result of several measures undertaken in the final decades of the 20th century.

Under former Presidents José Sarney and Fernando Collor, Brazil pursued several unorthodox policies to fight galloping inflation, such as confiscating investments in savings accounts.

Some investors had feared a larger-than-expected compensation could hurt the financial sector just as Brazil’s recovering economy has begun to stimulate loan book growth. ($1 = 3.31 reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)