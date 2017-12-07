FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil cenbank currently sees no risks from cryptocurrencies
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

Brazil cenbank currently sees no risks from cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank has identified no risks stemming from cryptocurrencies at this time, the head of the bank said on Thursday, after a more than 10-fold rise in the price of bitcoin this year stoked debate over the safety of such assets.

This week, Brazil’s central bank and securities regulator issued an official warning that cryptocurrencies are not under official oversight. Central Bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn on Thursday said international organizations have not found it necessary to introduce regulation, according to a transcript of his speech published to the bank’s website. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

