BNDES agrees to return 33 bln reais to Brazil government
September 28, 2017 / 6:10 PM / in 19 days

BNDES agrees to return 33 bln reais to Brazil government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES will return 33 billion reais ($10 billion) to the National Treasury ahead of schedule to help the federal government put a lid on rapid gross debt growth.

In a Thursday statement, BNDES said that 18 billion reais will be paid in cash, with the rest returned in the form of government debt securities.

Reuters had reported the repayment on Tuesday, citing a person in the bank. BNDES will study repayment of an additional 17 billion before year-end, the person said.

$1 = 3.1802 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish

