FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Temer considers new BNDES chief ahead of graft vote
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in 4 days

Brazil's Temer considers new BNDES chief ahead of graft vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazil President Michel Temer is evaluating whether to appoint a new chief for state development bank BNDES who is connected to Congressional Speaker Rodrigo Maia, newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Estado reported that Maia would like to have greater say in economic decisions and favors Luciano Snel, president of insurance broker Icatu Seguros SA, to head the bank.

Temer faces a vote in the lower house of Congress, over which Maia presides, on whether to allow a trial to proceed against him on charges of obstruction of justice and organized crime in relation to a corruption case. The vote could happen this week if it is not postponed.

The current BNDES president, Paulo Rabello de Castro, who is closely connected to Temer, took over the institution after Maria Silvia Bastos Marques stepped down in June.

Reporting by Jake Spring

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.