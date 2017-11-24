FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's state bank BNDES may lend to small, medium firms - report
#Financials
November 24, 2017

Brazil's state bank BNDES may lend to small, medium firms - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES is studying financing small and medium enterprises with loans of less than 20 million reais ($6.21 million), changing its policy of focusing on much bigger loans, an official told a national newspaper.

BNDES indirect operations director Ricardo Ramos told Valor Economico in a report published on Friday that the programme could involve offering “thousands of loans” by next year.

BNDES, a massive development bank that lends to sectors across the economy, has traditionally only extended loans above the 20-million-real threshold.

One of the first steps in the process will be establishing a legal framework for the loans and seeing if the bank could establish a partnership with other development banks, Ramos told the newspaper.

$1 = 3.22 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Edmund Blair

