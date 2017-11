SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy is likely to grow more than 3 percent in 2018, perhaps even near 4 percent, the head of Brazilian state development bank BNDES, Paulo Rabello de Castro, said on Tuesday.

This suggests he is more bullish than private-sector economists, whose median estimate clocked in at 2.51 percent in a central bank survey published on Monday. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)