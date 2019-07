Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, arrives for the showing of a documentary on the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he is considering naming his son Eduardo as ambassador to the United States.

Bolsonaro said Eduardo’s appointment as ambassador depends on if he would accept. Eduardo is a federal congressman who has been advising his father on foreign affairs.