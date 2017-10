SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government sold $3 billion in 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry said, at a price of 99.603 percent of its face value, to yield 4.625 percent.

The sale was part of efforts to refinance debt that included the repurchase of nearly $12 billion in securities maturing between 2019 and 2030. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Matthew Lewis)