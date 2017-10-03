UPDATE 1-Brazil sells $3 bln in 10-year, dollar-denominated bond -gov't

(Adds details on bond deal)

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government sold $3 billion in 10-year bonds on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry said, at a price of 99.603 percent of its face value, to yield 4.625 percent annually.

The sale was part of efforts to refinance debt that included the repurchase of nearly $12 billion in securities maturing between 2019 and 2030.

The new Global 2028 bond was issued with a spread of 235 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

The bond sale was led by Deutsche Bank, Itau BBA and Santander. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Diane Craft)