A federal police officer blocks the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, where armed police surrounded a hijacked passenger bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 20, 2019, REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - An armed man hijacked a bus in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, taking 37 commuters hostage before freeing six of them, officials and local media said.

Globo News, citing witnesses and police sources, reported that shots were fired and that the hostage-taker had apparently been killed, but there was no official confirmation of this.