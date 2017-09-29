FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO opens panel on Canada's Bombardier subsidies -Brazil ministry
September 29, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 18 days ago

WTO opens panel on Canada's Bombardier subsidies -Brazil ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization opened a dispute settlement panel on Friday to rule on Brazil’s complaint that Canada has hurt its commercial jet industry by subsidizing Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets, the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

The chief executive of Bombardier’s Brazilian rival Embraer SA told Reuters on Wednesday that a U.S. decision to slap steep anti-subsidy duties on the CSeries should bolster Brazil’s case at the WTO. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

