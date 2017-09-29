WTO opens panel on Canada's Bombardier subsidies -Brazil ministry

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization opened a dispute settlement panel on Friday to rule on Brazil’s complaint that Canada has hurt its commercial jet industry by subsidizing Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets, the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

The chief executive of Bombardier’s Brazilian rival Embraer SA told Reuters on Wednesday that a U.S. decision to slap steep anti-subsidy duties on the CSeries should bolster Brazil’s case at the WTO. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)