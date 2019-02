Senior banking executive Roberto Campos Neto, nominee by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to head the Brazil's Central Bank, participates a meeting at Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Brazilian Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Tuesday approved Roberto Campos Neto as president of the country’s central bank.

Campos Neto, a trained economist and a former senior executive at Banco Santander Brasil SA, appeared before the Senate’s economics committee earlier in the day to address senators’ questions.