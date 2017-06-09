Brazil reform uncertainty may hit economy, limit rate cuts -cenbank chief

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Heightened uncertainty over the prospects for implementation of structural reforms in Brazil may weigh on the economy and could also limit the room for interest rate cuts, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Friday.

The bank's policy-setting committee said after its May meeting that it would likely slow the pace of monetary easing in July due to a political crisis threatening the government's fiscal efforts.

According to the transcript of Goldfajn's speech at an event in Brasília, he added that the inflationary impact of adjustments to several regulated prices in June was not relevant for monetary policy. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon)