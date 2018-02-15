FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 11:10 AM / 2 days ago

Brazil c.bank stresses call for end of rate-cutting cycle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - All members of Brazil’s central bank policy board agreed that halting interest rate cuts would be appropriate if the economic outlook evolves as expected, but kept the door open for a potential final rate reduction next month, according to the minutes of its Feb. 7 meeting published on Thursday.

At the Feb. 7 monetary policy meeting, when it reduced the benchmark interest rate to an all-time low of 6.75 percent, policymakers diverged as to how strongly to hint at the end of monetary easing. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Gareth Jones)

