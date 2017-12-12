Brazil c.bank stresses caution, keeps door open for 2018 rate cut

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - All members of Brazil’s central bank policy board agreed to stress the need for caution as it ponders the possibility of further rate cuts, the bank said on Tuesday.

In the minutes of the central bank’s Dec. 6 monetary policy meeting, in which it reduced the benchmark interest rate to an all-time low of 7.00 percent, policymakers said they wanted to maintain leeway for action. Most economists expect a smaller, final reduction at the bank’s February meeting. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Peter Graff)