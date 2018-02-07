Brazil cuts interest rate to all-time low, signals end of easing

BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank cut interest rates to an all-time low on Wednesday, with a smaller reduction than in previous meetings, hinting at the end of the deepest easing cycle in a decade.

The bank’s nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, cut the benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent, capping a 750 basis-point decline since October 2016. The move was widely expected by economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)