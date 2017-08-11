FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil nominates two c.bank officials for rate-setting board
August 11, 2017

Brazil nominates two c.bank officials for rate-setting board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil on Friday nominated two central bank officials for the bank’s interest-rate setting board, according to the official gazette, pending approval by the Senate.

The two nominees, Paulo Sérgio Neves de Souza and Maurício Costa Moura, are currently the respective heads of the bank’s banking supervision department and its governor’s office.

Souza is set to replace Anthero Meirelles as director of supervision and Moura will take Luiz Feltrim’s place as director of administration, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Patrícia Duarte; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

