FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil chicken exports rise in July as food scandal wanes - ABPA
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil chicken exports rise in July as food scandal wanes - ABPA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken exports totaled 385,000 tonnes in July, rising for the first time since an investigation into alleged bribery of food inspectors rattled the protein industry in March.

Meatpackers association ABPA said in a Wednesday statement that export volumes rose by 6.2 percent from a year earlier. In financial terms, exports rose 2.7 percent to $619 million.

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Japan and Mexico were among countries contributing to the rebound, said ABPA.

”We anticipate keeping up this pace through the end of 2017, marking a recovery of the export sector after negative first-half results,” said ABPA president Francisco Turra.

The numbers underscore the resilience of the world’s largest chicken exporter despite the food scandal, which led to stricter sanitary controls in Brazil and its export destinations.

The bribery investigation of health inspectors in March, which involved major meatpackers BRF SA and JBS SA , prompted markets including China and Hong Kong to temporarily ban shipments of Brazilian meat. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.